Watch: Here they are! Team New Zealand heroes begin parade down Queen Street with Auld Mug

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
Thousands turned out as Peter Burling and his team paraded the America's Cup in Auckland today.
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Wendy Petrie and Simon Dallow present live coverage of Team NZ’s triumphant homecoming.
Join 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup parade in Auckland.
If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.
Mellissa Gedye looks back on a tense live decider as New Zealand's first Sole Survivor is announced.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ