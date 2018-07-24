 

Watch: 'It helps me relax' - Joseph Parker tunes out negative noise, showcases guitar skills ahead of Dillian Whyte fight

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker showed that he is man of many talents, showcasing his guitar skills on the live TV during an interview ahead of his fight with Dillian Whyte in London.

The former WBO heavyweight champion showed no signs of nerves while jamming out on live TV in the UK.
Source: SKY SPORTS UK

The 26-year-old looked trim and fit, telling Sky Sport UK that he uses music as way to get away from the pressures of boxing.

"Music is a great part of my life," Parker told Sky Sport UK.

"It helps me relax and keep calm whenever I am not boxing.

"I feel like the guitar playing gives me rhythm with my punches - really helps to change up my jab."

Parker played a tune with Hank’s Guitar Shop manager Tommy after his interview.

The Kiwi fighter and Whyte share similar professional records with the Kiwi winning 24 fights with only one loss, with Whyte winning 23 professional bouts with one loss to Joshua.

Parker is ranked sixth in the WBC, the title which American fighter Wilder holds. He is also ranked sixth in the WBO and seventh in the IBF, titles which both Joshua holds.

Whyte is ranked number one in the WBC, seventh in the WBA, another title which Joshua holds and second in the WBO.

The pair will face off this Sunday (NZ time) at London's 02 Arena.

