Watch: Heavyweight contender crashes Anthony Joshua's promotion, gets into heated stare-down after trading insults

Anthony Joshua has again been taunted about his upcoming mandatory title defence but his latest confrontation was the most personal yet.

Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller let Joshua know what he thought about his upcoming fight.
Source: Anthony Joshua / Twitter

American heavyweight Jarrell Miller stormed into Joshua's promotional event today for his upcoming bout with Alexander Povetkin to taunt the British champion as he posed for photographs with his opponent.

Joshua was quick to turn to Miller as the two got into a heated staredown before Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn stepped in to defuse the situation.

The IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world champion has been criticised by certain parts of the boxing community after he was forced to disregard a unification bout with American champion Deontay Wilder to organise a mandatory defence against Povetkin.

Miller, a New York-based fighter ranked third by the WBA, IBF and WBO, could be heard yelling at Joshua "give them what they want" after he made his way on stage.

Joshua was quick to disregard the 30-year-old's antics afterward.

"People talk about me, then see me face-to-face, and they still want to talk," Joshua said.

"I defend my titles in the ring, I'm dedicated, and I just won't tolerate it outside the ring either. I defend my position. That's what we do as fighters.

"Anyone is welcome to come and get the smoke. Firstly I will focus on Povetkin but you never know what the future holds."

Miller, who goes by the ring name of "Big Baby", told Sky Sports UK he would "whoop" Joshua.

"I walked up on him, and whispered behind him: 'you're a punk, let's make it happen'.

"Listen Britain – you've seen fake models. You'll see the real model, the people's champ, not the one-time English champ. The world champ – that's me."

Joshua and Povetkin are set to fight on September 23 NZT at Wembley Stadium.

