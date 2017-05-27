Watch: Heartless security guard snatches baseball from child

A Major League Baseball security guard has robbed a child of one of the most coveted possessions in the sport, snatching a foul ball in the match between the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

As Atlanta's Rio Ruiz hit down the right field line, one spectator reached into the field of play to grab the ball - quickly giving it to a nearby kid.

Security quickly turned up, ejecting the man for interfering with play, before taking the ball from the child.

Commentators were far from impressed by the ordeal.

"Have some common sense fella, give the ball back to the kid, he's not the one that messed up," said one caller.