Watch: Heartbreak! The moment MLB pitcher loses no-hit bid …on final hitter

Associated Press
Sean Newcomb came within one strike of pitching the first no-hitter by the Atlanta Braves since 1994, but was denied when Chris Taylor sharply singled in a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Newcomb had a 2-2 count with two outs in the ninth inning, and a roaring crowd, when Taylor hit a hard grounder beyond the reach of diving third baseman Johan Camargo. That came on the career-high 134th and final pitch by the 25-year-old lefty.

Newcomb (10-5) left to a thunderous standing ovation from the sellout crowd at SunTrust Park as manager Brian Snitker removed him.

Snitker took the ball and gave it back to Newcomb as a keepsake - instead, Newcomb simply tossed it toward the Atlanta dugout as he walked off, wanting no souvenir of the near-miss.

Kent Mercker was the last Atlanta pitcher to throw a no-hitter, doing it 24 years ago at Dodger Stadium. There have been three no-hitters in the majors this year.

Newcomb struck out eight and walked one against the NL West leaders. He retired the first 15 batters before walking Yasiel Puig to begin the sixth, and that was the only runner Newcomb permitted until the ninth. Shortstop Dansby Swanson made the defensive play of the day for Atlanta, ranging into shallow center field to snare a popup by Enrique Hernandez in the second.

A first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2014, Newcomb was traded to Atlanta after the 2015 season in a deal for shortstop Andrelton Simmons. Newcomb had previously pitched a no-hitter - a seven-inning performance for the University of Hartford.

Dan Winkler relieved Newcomb and gave up Manny Machado's RBI single before ending it on Matt Kemp's groundout.

Nick Markakis homered and drove in three runs as the Braves snapped a four-game skid. Newcomb has been an elixir this year in such situations, improving to 8-1 with a 1.84 ERA, a span of 73 1/3 innings, following an Atlanta loss.

Fifty thousand roaring Braves were ready to celebrate with Sean Newcomb. Then it all came undone. Source: Fox Sports
MORE
01:06
Commentator Mike Angove broke down the Parker-Barry combination.

'There's been a plateau' - questions asked of Kevin Barry after another Joseph Parker defeat
00:58
The Kiwi has now suffered back-to-back defeats after yesterday's loss.

'He hasn't got the hunger' - Joseph Parker's career is done, says Dereck Chisora
00:15
The Kiwi suffered defeat by unanimous decision to Dillian Whyte yesterday.

Watch: The punch that put Joseph Parker on the canvas for the first time in his career
00:15
With Team Sky teammates in tow, the Welshman claimed the 2018 Tour.

Watch: Geraint Thomas fist-pumps in celebration as he crosses Tour de France finish line

Watch: UFC fighter leaves rival doubled over in agony after vicious liver shot

UFC fighter Jose Aldo returned to the winner's circle in style, coming up with a first-round victory over Jeremy Stephens in Calgary yesterday.

Having lost his last two bouts, Aldo - the man famous for falling to defeat in just 13 seconds against Conor McGregor - needed a win to keep any career hopes alive.

With just 41 seconds remaining in the first round, Aldo came up with a vicious pair of body shots, the first connecting with Stephens' liver, before sending him to the canvas with the second.

Stephens could do nothing but adopt the fetal position, writhing in pain as the referee bought the fight to an end in favour of Aldo.

Jose Aldo defeated Jeremy Stephens with a stinging hit to the body. Source: UFC
NFL superstar Tom Brady had a rare loss of composure, storming out of a press conference when asked about the suspension of teammate Julian Edelman.

When questioned about the four-game ban for wide receiver Edelman, with links to controversial trainer Alex Guerrero - a close friend of Brady's - the long serving Patriots quarterback snapped, quickly leaving the gathered media.

"I have no comment. Just ridiculous," Brady snapped, smiling awkwardly.

"I'm out. See you guys."

Brady is about to begin his 19th season in the NFL, looking to add to his five Super Bowl crowns.

The superstar quarterback was asked about a teammate's drugs suspension. Source: ESPN
