Watch: Will he go? Stone-faced Jimmy Spithill concedes he faces the chop for tomorrow after mistake-riddled display

Oracle are in discussions about whether to change helmsman for tomorrow's two must-win races.

Jimmy Spithill was comprehensively cleaned out by Peter Burling twice today, with both pre-start losses having a huge impact on the final results.

At the post match press conference, Spithill's job on the boat - and whether he should keep in - came under scrutiny.

"Like I said (earlier), I think everything's on the table, you know, I'll do whatever is good for team," Spithill replied in response to whether tactician Tom Slingsby should take the helm.

"If we think the team's got a better chance with me off the wheel, not a problem, that's always been our attitude.

"Our attitude's always been since day one, you put the team before yourself.

"Yeah, the team we roll out tomorrow, that’ll be the team we thinks gives us the best chance if winning."

Team NZ leads the first-to-seven series six-one.