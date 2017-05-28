Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

Join 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage as the 35th America's Cup gets underway on Bermuda's Great Sound.

8.13am

Thanks for joining our LIVE coverage of the opening day of the 35th America's Cup challenger series from Bermuda. See you again tomorrow morning.

8.08am

Phew! What an opening day of racing. Here's the points table at the end of day one:

BAR 3 points (** started with two automatic points for winning the America's Cup World Series)

Artemis 1 point

Team NZ 1 point

Team Japan 1 point

Team France 0 points

7.52am

Japan wins, as BAR crosses the finish line with carbon fibre peeling off their boat.

7.45am

Last race of the day and Ben Ainslie's done it again! He's slammed into Dean Barker's Japan in an awful pre-start blunder, and this time he's damaged his own boat.

In scenes reminiscent of what happened against Team NZ, Ainslie got beaten at the start and lost the plot.

He was penalised by the race ref and Barker has taken full advantage to clear out and Japan will win this.

Meanwhile, BAR is taking on water. Wow. We'll have the video for you shortly.

7.24am

Oracle wins.

7.23am

Oracle's going to take this. They round gate six ahead and they're headed for the finish. Oracle have come from behind and James Spithill has continued his dominance over Team NZ.

7.20am

This thing has turned into a bit of a tacking duel as Team NZ try to hold Oracle off at the crucial gate five. And they've nearly hit rounding gate five. Oracle call for a penalty but the ref says NO. Oracle take the lead though around gate five.

7.17am

Oracle are charging down leg five.

They're taken a decent chunk out of Team NZ's lead and it'll be close at gate 5.

7.15am

Small mistakes can lead to big lead changes with the speed these boats are moving at. On leg five, racing along at over 30 knots and it's Oracle with slightly better speed. Apologies, the last gate was gate three. Now at gate four of six, Team NZ around first and with a lead of 20".

7.12am

Team NZ first around leg three and with a handy lead, now 23".

7.10am

Nothing in it down leg three.

Team NZ has better wind and a better angle down leg three as we approach leg four. Both boats flying along at around 27 knots.

7.07am

Awesome stuff from Burling at leg two, he comes underneath Oracle and Team NZ have taken the lead down leg three.

7.03am

It's James Spithill against Peter Burling and Spithill's Oracle wins the start. Oracle win around leg one of seven.

6.46am

Ben Ainslie's BAR Team are causing a bit of a boil over here, knocking over Artemis, who had earlier beaten Dean Barker's Japan. Ainslie's team already had an additional two point lead coming into today's opening races, courtesy of their win in the America's Cup World Series.

That was a big advantage, and they've been quick here, despite rumours of boat speed problems. BAR take their opening race, and go to three points. Team New Zealand, remember, one from one, and they will face Oracle in just a few minutes.

6:26am

Team France cross the finish line 2.33" ahead. Oracle beat France by 2.11" earlier. Oracle and Team NZ to go head-to-head in about 30 minutes from now.

6:23am

This is a big statement and that's it, Team NZ win, France well back.

6:21am

Team NZ safely around leg six and the lead is out over two minutes. Team NZ headed for home now.

6:18am

The chat aboard Team NZ is all good, they're happy and this is a great warm-up for the big one, coming up after 7am today - against Oracle. NZ flying down leg five.

6:15am

Team NZ are sizzling, and they've cleared out. Good start, through gate four their lead has extended to 1.29"

6:13am

Team NZ with over a one minute lead through the third gate. Officially it's 1.13". Oracle led by 54" over France at the same stage of their race earlier.

6:10am

The cycle grinders are doing the job for team NZ. NZ leading by 500 metres down the the third leg.

6:08am

New Zealand through the second gate fastest, grabbing a lead of 21 seconds over France.

6:07am

Team New Zealand hit over 40 knots from their start! They grab a 12 second lead at the first mark, France again with a lot of ground to make up in their second race of the day.

6:06am

Team New Zealand are away! Peter Burling masterminds a near perfect start on the Great Sound!

6:02am

Just over three minutes from the start of Team New Zealand's campaign. The commentators are a bit taken aback by the use of cyclists instead of grinders, we'll now see the difference with the comparison between Oracle's 2:11 victory over France earlier today.

5:56am

A much closer second race. Sweden's Artemis claim their first win of qualifying by 13 seconds over Japan. Dean Barker's Team Japan lead the way early on, before a brilliant comeback from Sweden gave them the win. Sweden topped speeds of around 38 knots at their best.

Team New Zealand are up next, with France backing up for their second race of the day having been crushed by Oracle first up.

5:26am

Oracle blitz across the finish line in the first race. This might have well have been a training run for Team USA, with France offering next to no competition. France more than two minutes behind, eventually crossing the line to bring this first race to an end. Oracle get the win by two minutes and 11 seconds, wining every single leg.

Sweden will be up against Japan in the next race.

5:24am

Oracle are now through gate five, France now 1 minute 34 seconds behind as they pass the same mark.

5:19am

Oracle hitting speeds of up to 34 knots down wind, they get through the fourth gate with a huge lead. France go through gate four a whopping 1 minute and 22 seconds behind Team USA.

5:16am

France 54 seconds behind Oracle at the third gate.

5:13am

Oracle's lead just shy of 400m approaching the third gate.

5:10am

Oracle lead by 15 seconds at the second gate, they've reached speeds of up to 39 knots so far. France are nowhere to be seen.

5:08am

They're away! Oracle are rapid off the mark, France lagging behind right from the start.

5:06am

Less than two minutes to the start of racing now. We're expecting around 10-12 knots of wind today, conditions are near perfect as the Luis Vuitton challenger series begins.

5:01am

After the heartbreak of San Francisco, Team New Zealand go again in Bermuda. They'll have to wait though, as race one sees Oracle Team USA up against Team France. Day one is a sell out on Bermuda's Great Sound, as the oldest trophy in international sport is on the line once again.

PRE RACING

After yesterday's false start due to high winds, racing will finally get away in the latest instalment of the America's Cup.

That means an extra two races will take place in the three-hour window.

Team New Zealand will race third against Team France (6.06am), before taking on old rivals Oracle Team USA in race five (7.05am).

Winds of around 11-14 knots are expected, peaking at 16 knots.

Skipper Glenn Ashby is the only crew member left on Team New Zealand after their epic meltdown in San Fransisco in 2013, and helmsman Peter Burling said there was no hangover from four years ago.

"We're a bunch of really young guys that are really enthusiastic and on a pretty steep learning curve. I think that is something that we do bring to the table – that we learn and adapt really, really fast. These boats are different and evolve every day."