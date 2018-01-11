Watch: Hay truck ploughs through inflatable finish line during Aussie cycling race

Source:
A truck transporting hay ploughed through the finish/start line during the Tour Down Under cycling race in Adelaide yesterday.
As women cyclists completed stage one, a truck carrying hay crashed and took out the inflatable start/finish line.
The truck dragged the inflatable start/finish line some distance down the road before coming to a stop.
ABC reporter Sarah Hancock and cameraman Haidarr Jones were in the middle of recording when the unexpected incident happened.
