Watch: Hawaiian surfer takes out ride of the year after conquering monster 35-foot wave in Hawaii

Hawaiian surfer Billy Kemper took out the title of the Ride of the Year over the weekend at the Big Wave Awards in California for his efforts at the Jaws event in Hawaii last November.
Kemper rode a huge 35-foot monster wave showing off his class as one of the best surfers to ride at Peahi, Maui.
With only 20 minutes left in his heat Kemper took up the challenge and committed to a wave of epic proportions.
