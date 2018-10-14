 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Hawaii Ironman champion proposes to girlfriend after sealing title

AAP
Topics
Other Sport

German star Patrick Lange has made Hawaiian Ironman history, becoming the first triathlete to break the eight-hour barrier at the world championship.

Lange won the 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and 42.2km run event in 7hrs 52min 39sec - crushing the 8:01:40 course record he set a year ago.

He was in high spirits at the finish and proposed to his girlfriend, who accepted, soon after his comprehensive win.

The Hawaiian Ironman is notorious for its brutal winds and tropical heat but Belgian Bart Aernouts also finished in under eight hours for second place with 7:56:41.

Lange was two minutes slower this year on the run but set up the title with a swim-bike that was nine minutes faster than his combination last year.

After setting a new course record, Patrick Lange popped the question. Source: World Ironman Championship
Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:06
The squad is divided into a 32-man main unit who will head to Europe and a 19-strong squad who will only venture to Japan.
Dane Coles back, Akira Ioane axed, Dalton Papali'i the bolter as All Blacks name 51-man squad for Northern Tour
2
The 51-man squad is missing some familiar names.
All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever
3
A promo for Wilder’s upcoming fight with Tyson Fury went badly wrong for the person in the suit.
Watch as boxing champion Deontay Wilder breaks jaw of mascot in promo stunt gone wrong
4
Jona Nareki. Waikato v Otago, Ranfurly Shield, Mitre 10 Cup, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on the 13 October 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
Otago wing played part of Ranfurly Shield win with 'smashed testicle' - 'Don't worry...just a small operation'
5
Australian captain Boyd Cordner looks shell shocked. New Zealand Kiwis v Australia Kangaroos. Trans-Tasman Triple Header Rugby League Showdown. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Saturday 13 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Kangaroos hooker puts Mate Ma'a Tonga on notice after loss to Kiwis - 'we expect almost perfection'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
1 NEWS

Watch: Red Sox eliminate Yankees after first baseman's stunning stretch to nab final out in dramatic final innings
00:53
The pair of sailors were part of today's investitures at Government House.

America's Cup heroes Peter Burling, Blair Tuke proud recipients of NZ Order of Merit
Khabib Nurmagomedov, right, tries to take down Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Conor McGregor handed one-month medical suspension after UFC 229 defeat
New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe with her gold medal after winning the Womens 200m Individual Medley SM10 Swimming at the Rio Paralympics. 11 September 2016. © Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Elite Kiwi para athletes get funding boost, to receive grants at same level as other athletes

Conor McGregor, Khabib suspended by Nevada Athletic Commission

Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport

UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are being suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission for a brawl that erupted inside and outside the octagon after their lightweight title fight last weekend in Las Vegas, an official said.

Letters were sent Wednesday informing both mixed martial arts fighters that they will be suspended for at least 10 days effective Oct. 15, commission executive Bob Bennett.

A commission investigation is pending and the panel can extend the temporary suspension when it meets Oct. 24, Bennett said.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor could also appeal Bennett's executive action at that time.

Nurmagomedov, who was praised by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting Wednesday in Moscow, responded with an angry Instagram post saying he was being unfairly punished.

The fighter complained that discipline didn't follow an incident last April in Brooklyn, New York, when McGregor shattered windows of Nurmagomedov's bus with a hand truck after Nurmagomedov confronted one of McGregor's teammates days earlier.

"They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family?"

Nurmagomedov posted. "We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end."

McGregor's manager, Audie Attar at Paradigm Sports Management, said he was confident the investigation will clear McGregor.

"It will be clear who and where the blame lies," Attar said in a statement. "We are focused on the future."

Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz at Dominance MMA Management, did not immediately respond to emails. Abdelaziz's telephone was not accepting messages.

However, Fighting erupted outside the octagon late Saturday, after McGregor (21-4) tapped out during a chokehold by Nurmagomedov (27-0) in the fourth round of UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Russian champion from Dagestan then stepped away from McGregor, climbed over the cage and scuffled with a fighter in the Irishman's corner.

Members of Nurmagomedov's entourage climbed into the octagon and attacked McGregor, and McGregor also tried to climb out of the cage during the brawl.

Nurmagomedov's $2 million for the fight has been withheld by the commission pending the outcome of the investigation, Bennett said. McGregor received his $3 million purse.

"You can keep my money that you are withholding," Nurmagomedov posted. "I hope it won't get stuck in your throat."

UFC President Dana White said three members of Nurmagomedov's camp were detained by police but released because McGregor refused to press criminal charges.

White said the UFC might strip the lightweight title from Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, right, tries to take down Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Khabib Nurmagomedov, right, tries to take down Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 Source: Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
00:47
The Opposition leader launched an inquiry into the leak of his expenses earlier this year.
MP Jami-Lee Ross says 'I'm expendable' as Simon Bridges names him as leaker
Two dead in two-vehicle crash on SH1 near Ashburton
Close up shot of pencils in classroom
Australia set to remove schools' ability to discriminate against children based on sexuality
The 51-man squad is missing some familiar names.
All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever
The scooters are being launched in Auckland and Christchurch, and can be found using a smartphone app.
Lime e-scooter test ride: Do they live up to the hype?

Khabib threatens to quit UFC over McGregor brawl, says he doesn't want the $2 million prize

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

The man who took down Conor McGregor last week has threatened to quit the UFC and says he doesn't even want his prize money.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at the UFC 229 competition by way of a submission hold, but the end of the fight was marred by an ugly brawl where punches were thrown by both camps.

It's unclear exactly what happened, but during the brawl McGregor was hit by members of Nurmagomedov's camp.

McGregor has decided not to press any charges, but UFC authorities have withheld Nurmagomedov's $US2 million prize and are considering sanctions like kicking him out of the UFC.

Nurmagomedov - the undefeated lightweight champion - posted a message on his Instagram page early this morning, New Zealand time, saying he no longer wanted the prize money.

Taking aim at the UFC itself, he asked "why didn't you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people?

"They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family?"

The comments relate to an incident during the lead-up to the McGregor fight where McGregor threw a heavy metal dolly at Nurmagomedov's tour bus.

The dolly shattered glass, which causes facial injuries to two of Khabib's team.

"Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought ... if you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started.

"In any case, punish me, [team mate Zubaira Tukhugov] has nothing to do with that ... if you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken.

"You cancelled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor ... but don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video.

"If you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother.

"If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I'll break it myself.

"And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding ... you are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat.

"We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end."

The message also seemed to unofficially confirm that UFC had cancelled Tukhugov's upcoming bout against Artem Lobov - a team mate of McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's message on Instagram about the McGregor fight.
Khabib Nurmagomedov's message on Instagram about the McGregor fight. Source: Khabib Nurmagomedov/Instagram/1 News Graphic
Topics
Other Sport
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:38
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder
The 1.5-metre long snake fell as staff members were holding a meeting in Nanning City.
Giant python disrupts meeting at south China bank after crashing through ceiling
How the artist triggered the shredder is still a mystery, however.
Banksy’s famous shredded artwork goes back on display
Phoenix Horo from Rahotu School was nominated by his teachers.
Good Sorts: Meet the Good Sort who failed to finish cross country...twice

Government invests $10 million in push to get Kiwi women, girls into sport

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

A new initiative championing women and girls in sport and active recreation has been launched by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson today.

The initiative, launched on the United Nations' Day of the Girl, will see an increase in support for female athletes, hoping to improve participation rates among women and girls.

At least $10 million will be invested over three years, including marketing campaigns and a contestable activation fund, hoping to increase efforts to grow female leadership, coaching and governance among women.

Efforts will also be made to provide support for the International Working Group for Women in Sport, through to their next global conference, to be staged in Auckland in 2020.

"Our new strategy for Women and Girls in Sport and Active Recreation seeks to tackle and overcome the clear inequalities for women and girls when it comes to participation, leadership and visibility within sport and active recreation in New Zealand," Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

"Girls and women are 50 percent of our population, and it's not good enough that they continue to be underrepresented in leadership, face more barriers to participating, and are far less valued and visible in sport and active recreation. This strategy seeks to even the playing field.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

"I am pleased we have a strategy to grow female representation in governance, and that the Government is role modelling change through ensuring Sport NZ and High Performance Sport NZ have equal numbers of men and women on their governance boards. I encourage all national sports organisations to look at how they can increase the numbers of women in leadership and governance roles."
 

The Government is spending $10 million over three years on a women in sport strategy. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

Tour de France trophy stolen at Birmingham exhibition

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

The Tour de France trophy, won this year by Team Sky's Geraint Thomas has been stolen, pinched by theives at a cycle show in Birmingham.

Loaned to bike manufacturer Pinarello, the trophy has been displayed across the UK, along with other trophys belonging to Team Sky.

However, an opportunistic thief couldn't resist the temptation, lifting the trophy while it was unattended at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre this week.

"It is incredibly unfortunate that this has happened," Thomas said in a statement. "It goes without saying that the trophy is of pretty limited value to whoever took it, but means a lot to me and to the team.

"Hopefully whoever took it will have the good grace to return it. A trophy is important, but clearly what matters most are the amazing memories from this incredible summer - and no one can ever take those away."

"We accept full responsibility and have personally apologised to Geraint," Pinarello managing director Richard Hemington said. "We hope that the trophy can be recovered."

Team Sky have confirmed that the matter has been passed onto the police.

Tour de France.
Tour de France. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport