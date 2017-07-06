 

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

Team New Zealand's skipper Glenn Ashby has revealed on TVNZ 1's Breakfast show this morning that rival syndicates have got in contact with him for his services for the next America's Cup.

Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.
After leading his side to a 7-1 series win over Oracle Team USA to claim the Auld Mug in Bermuda, Ashby has become a highly sought-after skipper.

"I have received phone calls, yes," the Australian told Breakfast.

"They are from all over the shop.

"I'm sure that a lot of the guys in the team from all of the different departments are going to be highly sought-after because we have been able to pull off something absolutely fantastic."

He wouldn't say where the calls had come from. 

Ashby and his team-mates arrived in New Zealand yesterday at midday and were welcomed by over 200 fans, along with family and friends at Auckland Airport.

"We've created a fantastic group and I would like to think that none of our group will want to go anywhere else. That's why we are all here in the first place.

Lyn and John Ashby flew from Australia to see their son arrive home with the cup.
"Our heart (family) is very much here in New Zealand."

Ashby said he wouldn't want to go anywhere else and that his family have enjoyed their stay in New Zealand.

"So my wife and our kids, we love it here and if the opportunity arose we will love to come back to New Zealand."

Follow live coverage on 1 NEWS NOW of today's victory parade throughout this afternoon, and on TVNZ1 with Wendy Petrie and Simon Dallow from 12.30pm-2.25pm.

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.
