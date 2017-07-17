Breaking News
Watch: Grand Slam! Black Sox batter launches massive shot out of the park to help NZ to seventh world title
The Black Sox have secured their seventh title at the Men's Softball World Championships with a thrilling 6-4 win over Australia in Yukon.
Trailing 3-2 at the bottom of the sixth innings, Hutt Valley's Joel Evans stepped up to hit a grand slam home run that saw New Zealand regain a lead (6-3) that they would not relinquish.
The win saw New Zealand back in the winner's circle after losing the 2015 World Championships final against Canada in Saskatoon.
