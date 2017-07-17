 

Watch: Grand Slam! Black Sox batter launches massive shot out of the park to help NZ to seventh world title

1 NEWS

The Black Sox have secured their seventh title at the Men's Softball World Championships with a thrilling 6-4 win over Australia in Yukon.

New Zealand are softball world champs once again after beating Australia 6-4 in the final.
Source: SportsCanada.TV

Trailing 3-2 at the bottom of the sixth innings, Hutt Valley's Joel Evans stepped up to hit a grand slam home run that saw New Zealand regain a lead (6-3) that they would not relinquish.

The win saw New Zealand back in the winner's circle after losing the 2015 World Championships final against Canada in Saskatoon.

