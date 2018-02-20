 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Goodnight! UFC fighter celebrates debut with vicious knee to rival's head

share

Source:

1 NEWS

American mixed martial artist Curtis Millender made a grand entrance in his UFC debut yesterday after the 30-year-old secured a knockout win against Thiago Alves with a deadly knee to the head.

Curtis Millender put Thiago Alves to sleep with the deadly finish at UFC Fight Night Austin.
Source: SKY

Millender fought on the main card of UFC Fight Night Austin against the Brazilian, claiming victory in the second round with 43 seconds left.

Alves was throwing leg and body kicks to open the second round before the fighters traded jabs. When Alves opted to take the fight back to a kicking duel, the American obliged and found his opening to finish the fight.

Alves stepped in looking to connect with a rare left hook but left himself open in the process, allowing Millender to knock him out with a clean knee to the chin.

It was the second time of the night Millender raised his arms in triumph after prematurely celebrating following an earlier knockdown, only for Alves to get back to his feet.

Millender was also awarded an extra $50,000 after earning the Performance of the Night.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The closest Olympic sliding race in history couldn’t be split, with both crews posting exactly 3:16.86.

German bobsled team ambush Canadian rivals to celebrate after discovering both teams won gold with exact same time

00:15
2
Zoi Synnott Sadowski wowed the crowd and the judges in Pyeongchang today.

Flying Kiwi teen becomes first woman to land switchback 900 in competition at Winter Olympics

3
In this June 23, 1995 photo, former English soccer coach and recruiter Barry Bennell appears in a Duval County courtroom in Jacksonville, Fla. Bennell, who was convicted on three separate occasions for abusing youngsters, was reportedly taken to a hospital on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Bennell was convicted in 1995, 1998 and 2015. But over the last two weeks, there has been a renewed focus on Bennell as former professional players have publicly discussed the abuse they suffered. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times Union via AP)

'You were the devil incarnate' - Judge sentences former UK coach to 30 years jail for abusing young footballers

4
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky practices ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Russian curlers say a coach on their team told them that mixed doubles bronze medalist Krushelnitsky tested positive for a banned substance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

Russian curler fails doping test at Winter Olympics after winning bronze medal

00:15
5
Curtis Millender put Thiago Alves to sleep with the deadly finish at UFC Fight Night Austin.

Watch: Goodnight! UFC fighter celebrates debut with vicious knee to rival's head


00:58
Ex-tropical cyclone Gita set to arrive in NZ today bringing heavy rain and severe gales

LIVE: Brunt of Cyclone Gita approaching, Civil Defence predicts power outages, road closures, Air NZ anticipates major flight disruptions

The top of the South Island and the bottom of the North Island are expected to we worst hit.

01:37
Jacinda Ardern insists it’s “still early days” as Labour jumps nine points to 48 per cent approval.

'I'm consistently sceptical of polls' - PM brushes off Labour's best approval rating in 15 years

Jacinda Ardern insists it's "still early days" as Labour jumps nine points to 48 per cent - ahead of National.

04:11
Dr Bryce Edwards says the PM’s pregnancy has renewed “Jacinda-mania”, fuelling Labour’s best poll result since 2003.

Watch: Jacinda's 'baby bump' fuelled Labour's dramatic poll jump, says political analyst

Bryce Edwards says the jump of nine per cent in Labour's approval in the space of just one poll interval was "very rare".

01:23
‘It will really start to go downhill’ – Latest Gita forecast as the country wakes to wind and rain

Transport networks cope with heavy morning rain as preparations for Cyclone Gita continue

Heavy rain is due to continue this morning in central areas - and worsen considerably.

01:53
After a strong start in opposition, National's support has faded a little.

Labour soars at the expense of its governing partners in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Greens leader James Shaw says that's one reason his party decided against a full coalition with Labour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 