Watch: 'About as good as my boxing skills' – Winston Reid on Joseph Parker's football ability

Source:

1 NEWS

It looks like the Kiwi heavyweight will be sticking to the ring from now on.

00:58
1
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

2
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:20
3
The Kiwi NBA star was his usual self with this one.

Watch: Steven Adams has US reporters in stitches with hilarious Kiwi fishing story: 'It was so bad, I caught the bait fish'

00:28
4
The winger had his work cut out for him at Government House in Auckland.

Watch: Nehe Milner-Skudder shown up by hot-stepping school kid at All Blacks skills day

00:37
5
The All Black may be facing another season-ending knee injury, but nothing can stop him busting out his favourite jam.

Watch: 'Ooh damn! This my track!' Injured Izzy Dagg still all smiles as he nails rapping famous Tupac song

01:35
The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.

TVNZ's first ever Young Voters Debate reveals generational divide over climate change, housing and compulsory te reo

Seven young political candidates passionately debated the top youth issues in Auckland last night.

01:41

'Te Reo is not maths!' - Chloe Swarbrick and Maori Party's Carrie Stoddart-Smith slam David Seymour on compulsory Te Reo Maori

The ACT MP bit back, calling it a "political project".

As it happened: First Young Voters Debate tackles youth suicide, climate change and unachievable home ownership

Join Jack Tame and Billie Jo Ropiha as they host TVNZ's youth issues focused election debate.

00:44
Our latest poll shows Labour and Greens could form the next government, and the importance of the youth vote.

'Something's clearly going on here in terms of this idea of a youth quake' – Corin Dann on huge new Colmar Brunton poll

Tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed Labour remains four points ahead of National.



 
