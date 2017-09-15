Watch: 'About as good as my boxing skills' – Winston Reid on Joseph Parker's football ability

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
It looks like the Kiwi heavyweight will be sticking to the ring from now on.
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Seven young political candidates passionately debated the top youth issues in Auckland last night.
The ACT MP bit back, calling it a "political project".
XID: 837983054
Varnish cache server
Join Jack Tame and Billie Jo Ropiha as they host TVNZ's youth issues focused election debate.
Tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed Labour remains four points ahead of National.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ