Watch gleeful NZ snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott throw her hands in the air after winning bronze medal at Winter Olympics

Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synott was all smiles during today’s ladies big air medal ceremony, raising her hands in triumph as she claimed bronze in PyeongChang this afternoon.

Sadowski-Synott, 16, pulled off a double wild cat in her first run and a switch back 900 in her second to score 157.50 over her best two runs.

The Kiwi teen admitted she was still coming to terms with what she achieved.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet, I'm just really happy to be out here snowboarding," Sadowski-Synott told SKY Sports NZ.

"It was a pretty crazy feeling, it's been a long journey."

Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser snatched gold with 185 points with American Jamie Anderson winning silver with an overall score of 177.25.