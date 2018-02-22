 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch gleeful NZ snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott throw her hands in the air after winning bronze medal at Winter Olympics

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synott was all smiles during today’s ladies big air medal ceremony, raising her hands in triumph as she claimed bronze in PyeongChang this afternoon.

The 16-year-old couldn't stop smiling during the medal ceremony, breaking a 26-year medal drought for NZ in the Winter Olympics.
Source: SKY

Sadowski-Synott, 16, pulled off a double wild cat in her first run and a switch back 900 in her second to score 157.50 over her best two runs.

The Kiwi teen admitted she was still coming to terms with what she achieved.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet, I'm just really happy to be out here snowboarding," Sadowski-Synott told SKY Sports NZ.

"It was a pretty crazy feeling, it's been a long journey."

Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.
Source: SKY

Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser snatched gold with 185 points with American Jamie Anderson winning silver with an overall score of 177.25.

Sadowski-Synott's bronze medal has broken a 26-year drought for New Zealand at the Winter Olympic Games.

Related

Olympics

00:15
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years

00:15
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

'She’s just such a lovely lovely person' - Winter Olympic medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's school principal
01:55
The 16-year old beat competitors twice her age a fortnight ago to win a gold medal at the World Cup in the Czech Republic.

'I’ve been rising through the ranks' - Zoi Sadowski-Synnott with her eyes on snowboarding gold at next year’s Winter Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

00:15
2
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years


00:15
3
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Watch: The moment a beaming Nico Porteous steps on the podium to receive Winter Olympics bronze

00:15
4
The 16-year-old couldn't stop smiling during the medal ceremony, breaking a 26-year medal drought for NZ in the Winter Olympics.

Watch gleeful NZ snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott throw her hands in the air after winning bronze medal at Winter Olympics

00:15
5
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

'She’s just such a lovely lovely person' - Winter Olympic medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's school principal

Photos of the five National Party MPs in contention for the role of National Party leader

10 quick questions: The National Party leadership contenders

Find out what they were like at school and the most courageous thing they've ever done.


00:15
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal with bronze in South Korea.

04:53
It has been seven years since the Christchurch earthquake took 185 lives.

'Incredible things have happened amidst the rubble' - PM speaks of hope and optimism at Christchurch earthquake memorial

At 12.51pm, the same time the earthquake struck seven years ago, a minute's silence was observed.

00:50
The Kiwi Green Light singer also beat off Bjork and Alicia Keys.

Video: Watch the moment Lorde wins Brit Award, beats Taylor Swift and others for Top International Solo Artist

The Green Light singer beats out a big-time field including Pink.

The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air NZ posts huge first half year net profit, despite higher fuel prices

The national carrier remains on track for its second highest profit in company history.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 