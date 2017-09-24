Watch: Gemma McCaw scores cracking opener as Midlands blitz National Hockey League final

Midlands have outplayed Northland 4-2 to take out the women's National Hockey League final in Auckland.

Barring a third-quarter glitch, Midlands controlled the K Cup final to perfection.

Gemma McCaw kick-started proceedings early with the final touch on a Shiloh Gloyn ball, with Midlands adding two more goals late in the second quarter.

McCaw set up the first with a strong shot which Rose Keddell bundled in, then Sam Charlton made it 3-0 less than a minute from half-time with a collect and forehand shot from the far post.

Northland fought back in the third quarter, Stacey Michelsen finally opening their account with a well-taken penalty corner only for Midlands to hit back almost immediate courtesy of a crisp Gloyn strike.