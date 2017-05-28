Watch: Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa joins in inspirational haka for UFC fighter Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt has received an inspirational haka before his first fight on New Zealand soil in 15 years - and it had a little bit of Hollywood star-power to go with it.

The MMA fighter will be taking on American Derrick Lewis at Spark Arena in Auckland next month at UFC Fight Night Auckland and while training for the event today, he received a rousing call of support from members at his gym, including Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa.

Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in the popular show, was one of many supporters who partook in the inspiring haka for Hunt.

UFC fighter Mark Hunt and Game of Thrones actor Jason Mamoa. Source: Mark "Super Samoan" Hunt / Facebook