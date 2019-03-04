Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic

Hafthor Bjornsson has lived up to the name of his Game of Thrones character after pulling off a mountainous effort at this year's Arnold Strongman Classic.

Bjornsson, who plays Sir Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane in the popular TV show, stunned the event-goers in Ohio and strongman fans around the world yesterday after he broke a world record in the Classic's first event.

The 30-year-old pulled off a 474kg elephant bar deadlift, beating the previous record - which he also held - by two kilograms.

Bjornsson took to social media after the triumph, where he revealed he had hoped to reach an even crazier milestone.

"Pretty casual new WR Elephant Bar Deadlift 474kg/1044.9lbs," he wrote on his Instagram account.

"Very happy with day 1 here at The Arnold Strongman Classic even though 501kg will have to wait for another day. Looking forward to day 2. I appreciate all the support guys, thank you!"

Had the Icelandic star lifted 501kg, he would've earned a $50,000 bonus. But he was unsuccessful with his attempt.