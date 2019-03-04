TODAY |

Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic

Hafthor Bjornsson has lived up to the name of his Game of Thrones character after pulling off a mountainous effort at this year's Arnold Strongman Classic.

Bjornsson, who plays Sir Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane in the popular TV show, stunned the event-goers in Ohio and strongman fans around the world yesterday after he broke a world record in the Classic's first event.

The 30-year-old pulled off a 474kg elephant bar deadlift, beating the previous record - which he also held - by two kilograms.

Bjornsson took to social media after the triumph, where he revealed he had hoped to reach an even crazier milestone.

"Pretty casual new WR Elephant Bar Deadlift 474kg/1044.9lbs," he wrote on his Instagram account.

"Very happy with day 1 here at The Arnold Strongman Classic even though 501kg will have to wait for another day. Looking forward to day 2. I appreciate all the support guys, thank you!"

Had the Icelandic star lifted 501kg, he would've earned a $50,000 bonus. But he was unsuccessful with his attempt.

Bjornsson is currently the reigning World's Strongest Man.

Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event. Source: Hafthor Bjornsson / Instagram
