Watch: Gamble pays off for Oracle! Jimmy Spithill heaps more misery on Dean Barker with memories of 2013

Oracle's skipper Jimmy Spithill came up trumps today taking a gamble to split away from SoftBank Team Japan during their race, to secure yet another win for Team USA on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Spithill continued to cause headaches for his Kiwi rival Barker at the America's Cup qualifier after their heated history on the water, where in 2013 the Aussie defeated the former Team New Zealand skipper at the last America's Cup .

Team USA showed their class coming from behind to beat Barker's crew by 32 seconds.

Team Japan's skipper Barker made an excellent start with Oracle copping a penalty failing to enter the start box in time.

Barker rocketed off the start line and maintained a steady lead after the second gate.

But Spithill fought his way back into the race opting to split away from SoftBank Team Japan around Gate 4.

The move paid off with Team USA finding some wind, they overtook Team Japan and went on to win the race.