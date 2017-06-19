Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

For the fourth race in a row, Team New Zealand have outclassed Oracle Team USA to take a 3-0 lead in their quest for the America's Cup.

Having taken out the first race of the day by 49 seconds, the Kiwis put in a relentless performance in the second and final race of the day, waltzing home by a massive 1 minute and 12 seconds.

The victory sees the Kiwi crew out to a 3-0 lead, requiring just four more wins to reclaim the America's Cup.