Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

1 NEWS

For the fourth race in a row, Team New Zealand have outclassed Oracle Team USA to take a 3-0 lead in their quest for the America's Cup.

The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.
Having taken out the first race of the day by 49 seconds, the Kiwis put in a relentless performance in the second and final race of the day, waltzing home by a massive 1 minute and 12 seconds.

The victory sees the Kiwi crew out to a 3-0 lead, requiring just four more wins to reclaim the America's Cup.

Cup holders Oracle now need to come back and win seven races to retain their crown, requiring a San Francisco-inspired showing to keep hold of the oldest trophy in sport.

Oracle went for a hail mary penalty as race three slipped away from them in Bermuda.
Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.
