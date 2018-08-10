Watch: Former NFL star earns 17 second KO win in UFC with barrage of punches and knees to rival's head

New Zealand mixed martial arts coach Eugene Bareman who doesn't like to make a fuss about himself, is the man responsible for turning out four Kiwi UFC fighters out of City Kickboxing gym in Auckland.
Early in UFC middleweight star Israel Adesanya's fighting career Bareman advised him to check out other gyms.
Adesanya, 29, linked up with Bareman in 2009 as an amateur with the Kiwi coach taking him on fulltime in 2010.
"The truth is there are other good gyms around, they should stay open minded. This isn't the best place for everyone," said Bareman.
"Just like there are other great fighters in New Zealand and they are thriving in a different environment other than this one.
"For all the guys I give them the opportunity to train wherever they want, but most of them at the end of the day end up training here."
Bareman also coaches Kiwi fighters UFC lightweight Dan Hooker and newly signed UFC flyweight Kai Kara-France.
"It's tremendously satisfying and to start to make a name (City Kickboxing) internationally," he said.
"At the same time not to sound too egotistical, we kind of knew we could do this. But we just needed the right time and opportunity and now it is all happening."
Adesanya is set to fight US middleweight Derek Brunson on November 4 at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Hooker hasn't got a fight in the UFC lined up with Kara-France still yet to announce his debut fight in the MMA organisation.
Both fighters are hoping to land a spot on UFC's Fight Night event in Adelaide on December 1.
Athlete power has claimed another high profile official in New Zealand elite sport, with Rowing New Zealand high performance manager resigning.
1 NEWS understands Alan Cotter resigned following the results of a recent independent review.
Cotter, 61, had been with New Zealand Rowing since 2008, stepping into the role following the Beijing Olympics.
1 NEWS understands that the review delved into the culture of New Zealand Rowing, with some athletes accusing the organisation of putting success above their wellbeing.
It's understood Cotter was reprimanded over the treatment of rower James Lassche, who yesterday was selected as the bowman for the New Zealand men's eight which will be travelling to the World Championships in Bulgaria.
It is understood that more than 55 people, including athletes and support staff were involved in the interviews for the review, amid claims of bullying.
Cotter's resignation comes less than 24 hours after the New Zealand squad to travel to next month's World Championships was finalised.
Cotter is a former New Zealand coxswain, who steered the New Zealand eight to a bronze medal at the World Rowing Championships at Karapiro in 1978.
He also won a silver medal in the eight at the World Championships in the former Yugoslavia a year later.
Cotter is the latest casualty among New Zealand sport's internal reviews, with Cycling New Zealand's Anthony Peden stepping down after more claims of bullying, as well as allegations of a relationship with an athlete, while Football Ferns coach and NZ Football CEO Andreas Heraf and Andy Martin both stood down after similar claims.
A source told 1 NEWS that Cotter's departure is a result of the sanitising going on in high performance sport in New Zealand at present.
Cotter's final day will be on September 21 at the conclusion of the World Rowing Championships.