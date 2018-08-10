Watch: Former NFL star earns 17 second KO win in UFC with barrage of punches and knees to rival's head

New Zealand mixed martial arts coach Eugene Bareman who doesn't like to make a fuss about himself, is the man responsible for turning out four Kiwi UFC fighters out of City Kickboxing gym in Auckland.

Early in UFC middleweight star Israel Adesanya's fighting career Bareman advised him to check out other gyms.

Adesanya, 29, linked up with Bareman in 2009 as an amateur with the Kiwi coach taking him on fulltime in 2010.

"The truth is there are other good gyms around, they should stay open minded. This isn't the best place for everyone," said Bareman.

"Just like there are other great fighters in New Zealand and they are thriving in a different environment other than this one.

"For all the guys I give them the opportunity to train wherever they want, but most of them at the end of the day end up training here."

Bareman also coaches Kiwi fighters UFC lightweight Dan Hooker and newly signed UFC flyweight Kai Kara-France.

"It's tremendously satisfying and to start to make a name (City Kickboxing) internationally," he said.

"At the same time not to sound too egotistical, we kind of knew we could do this. But we just needed the right time and opportunity and now it is all happening."

Adesanya is set to fight US middleweight Derek Brunson on November 4 at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Hooker hasn't got a fight in the UFC lined up with Kara-France still yet to announce his debut fight in the MMA organisation.