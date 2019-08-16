TODAY |

Watch: Footage purports to show UFC star Conor McGregor punching man in face during whiskey dispute

Footage has emerged purporting to show Irish UFC star Conor McGregor punching a man in the face at a Dublin pub.

The incident happened in April, but footage of it has just been obtained by TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports says the incident took place at The Marble Arch Pub, and occurred after the victim refused McGregor’s offer of a drink of his Proper Twelve whiskey.

It’s unclear what was said between the pair, but McGregor then hits the man in the face.

He was pulled from the bar by other patrons, while the punch barely seemed to register on the victim, who remained on his stool at the bar.

TMZ Sports says it’s unclear if any charges resulted.

It’s the latest in a string of bad behaviour from the Irishman, who avoided felony charges when he smashed a bus window with a dolly in New York, leaving several other UFC fighters injured.

There was also an incident involving a fan’s phone in Miami.

He hasn’t fought since losing a bitter bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.

The incident allegedly took place in a Dublin pub in April, but footage has only just emerged now. Source: tmzsports
