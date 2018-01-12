Watch: Floyd Mayweather laughs at #MeToo awareness movement during interview

Former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather has shown his ignorance towards sexual harassment, admitting he was unaware of the #MeToo social media movement.

In a Facebook live interview with Men's Health magazine, Mayweather was asked about his thoughts on the #MeToo movement, which encourages women to share their stories of sexual harassment.

"The who?" was Mayweather's first response.

"When you say, 'Me too', when somebody is like, 'I got a Rolls Royce, I be like, 'Me too.'"

"When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, 'Me too. I got two. Me too.'"

Mayweather, 40, has been charged three times with domestic violence, being convicted twice.

