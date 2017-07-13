Watch: Floyd Mayweather dances on stage before facing off with Conor McGregor in intense trash talk battle

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and Irish MMA star Conor McGregor faced off again, delivering an entertaining trash talk spectacle in front more than 10,000 fans on their second stop of their promotional tour in Toronto today.

McGregor waltzed up with his usual swagger arriving on stage first blowing a kiss to his thousands of fans.

Mayweather entered last dancing in front of his entourage before facing off with the UFC lightweight champion.

UFC president Dana White had to separate Mayweather and McGregor as their exchange got heated.

Both fighters are promoting their super-fight for August 26 in Las Vegas, billed as the most lucrative fight in history.