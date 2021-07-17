Watch: First Kiwi athletes arrive at Olympic village accommodation

The first Kiwi athletes have arrived at their Olympic village accommodation in Tokyo.

Wearing masks, the competitors were greeted with the strict new protocols which will be in place at a very different Games this year.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules with many high profile athletes having opted out of the Games or been denied entry due to positive test results before flying.

Among the latest batch of high-profile competitors to pull of out due to Covid-19 was tennis player Alex de Minaur, ranked 15th in the world, who the Australian Olympic Committee said had tested positive prior to his departure for the Games.

USA Basketball said Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will also miss the Games after entering coronavirus protocols at a training camp in Las Vegas.

Today the first positive Covid-19 case was announced in the athletes village.