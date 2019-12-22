Watch: Fallon Sherrock continues historic run at Darts World Champs after eliminating opponent with bullseye

Fallon Sherrock has continued her run at the PDC World Championships in London, this time knocking out world number 11 Mensur Suljovic.

Fresh from becoming the first female to beat a male opponent at the World Championships, Sherrock found herself looking to defy stereotypes once again, this time against Austria's Suljovic.

In the first-to-three sets contest, Sherrock fell behind in the first two legs, Suljovic pushing himself out into an early 2-0 lead in the first.

Sherrock though, produced a vintage display of composure, taking the next three legs, and with it the first set.

Another 2-0 leg advantage was failed to be converted, only this time by Sherrock, Suljovic taking the second set 3-2 to level scores at 1-1 with a nerveless double 20.

Suljovic then would push ahead in the third set, again taking the first two legs - only for Sherrock to continue the trend of three straight legs to take a 2-1 advantage.

Into the fourth, and what would be final set, where Sherrock threatened to throw away another two-leg advantage.

The local hero was left needing 86 to take the match after Suljovic missed his chance to level at two sets apiece, missing double 20.

Her simplest route to victory being a treble 18 and double 16, Sherrock's plans went awry, landing a single 18 with her first dart.

That changed the equation, then needing treble 18 and double seven. Another 18 meant that Sherrock could advance with the bullseye - which she duly obliged, her final dart sending her into the next round and sending Alexandra Palace into raptures.