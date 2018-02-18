Watch: 'I f****** love them to f****** bits' – bowls champion drops hilarious expletive laden victory speech

New Zealand bowls triples champion David Eades had a moment to forget on live television, dropping expletives left right and centre after claiming the national title yesterday.

Having won the triples title in Auckland yesterday, Northland team captain Eades was interviewed following his team's victory over North Harbour.

Asked what the title meant to him, Eades didn't hold back with his answer.

"F***in' heaps man," he said.

"That's for my son Ben and my wife Irene, I f***in' love them to f***in' bits and I'd die for them all."