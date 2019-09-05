Watch exclusive first footage of Team NZ's high-tech 2021 America's Cup boat

TODAY |

A first glimpse of the boat Team New Zealand will use to defend the America's Cup has been revealed in Auckland today.

Ahead of tomorrow's official unveiling, the foiling monohull was out on display on the Auckland waterfront.

The unnamed AC75 is a foiling monohull, which Team New Zealand are saying will be faster than its predecessor - the AC50 catamaran called Aotearoa.

Dalton said there are still a lot of checks to be carried out on the high-tech new monohull but tomorrow's launch is a chance to "say thanks to everyone who’s helped us get this far".

Dalton said around 500 people have been invited to tomorrow's unveiling, where a representative from the team's charity, Motor Neurone Disease Association of NZ, will christen the boat by breaking a bottle of champagne on the bow.

But 1 NEWS' camera wasn't the only one present to capture the event today, with a Luna Rossa spy also on hand to grab a few snaps of the new boat design.

Catch the full live stream of Team New Zealand's official unveiling at 7am tomorrow on 1 NEWS Now.

