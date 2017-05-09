Watch: Excited Playboy model inches from causing catastrophic peloton pile up in famous Italian road cycling race

A British Playboy model came dangerously close to causing a severe crash in a famous Italian road cycling race when her excitement got her way too close to the action.

April Summers was a roadside spectator in the opening stages of the Giro d'Italia when her joy at being at the race nearly caused a peloton pile-up yesterday.

The 28-year-old was waving her arms about and jumping joyfully while posing for the camera just millimetres from cyclists rushing past.

Summers pulled her hands in quickly after she finally realised how close she was to the race.