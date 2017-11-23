Watch: 'Everyone wanted it' - Black Sticks buzzing after stunning upset over Argentina in quarter-finals

Black Sticks defender Brooke Neal says last night's stunning win over reigning champions Argentina came down to their inner drive and wanting to prove doubters wrong.

The Black Sticks women beat the World No.2 side 2-1 in Auckland last night with a come-from-behind victory spearheaded by two penalty corner goals in the third quarter.

From there, the team defended for nearly 30 minutes to claim the historic win and move on to a semi-final against either the USA or England.

"It's pretty mind-blowing, to be honest," Neal said.