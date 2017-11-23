 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: 'Everyone wanted it' - Black Sticks buzzing after stunning upset over Argentina in quarter-finals

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Black Sticks defender Brooke Neal says last night's stunning win over reigning champions Argentina came down to their inner drive and wanting to prove doubters wrong.

Brooke Neal said everyone was willing to put their body on the line for the 2-1 win.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Black Sticks women beat the World No.2 side 2-1 in Auckland last night with a come-from-behind victory spearheaded by two penalty corner goals in the third quarter.

From there, the team defended for nearly 30 minutes to claim the historic win and move on to a semi-final against either the USA or England.

"It's pretty mind-blowing, to be honest," Neal said.

"Everyone stepped up in our team and I think that was the main thing - you could see everyone wanted it and we bleed for it tonight, literally!"

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

00:56
2
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

00:55
3
The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.

'They would need to bring more police officers and army to Auckland!' Konrad Hurrell on possible RLWC glory for Tonga

00:31
4
The Kiwi centre had to push away Kevin Durant as he and Russell Westbrook went forehead to forehead in a heated exchange.

Steven Adams plays peacemaker, breaks up heated argument between former OKC teammates Westbrook and Durant

02:00
5
The team from Holy Cross College is mixing it with the best young players in the country.

Meet the South Auckland girls turning heads on the cricket pitch

05:04

Toni Street tests self-defence skills on Kiwi Hollywood star Zoe Bell

The stuntwoman and actor is back home to teach Kiwi women some of her hardcore skills.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'It made me feel worthless' – Waikato mother and journalist shocked at crass message sent to her by local politician

Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting now faces a disciplinary hearing over the message.


01:57
A five-year University of Otago study shows men, particularly in manual labour jobs, are at most risk.

'We definitely need them' - older employees important, but at higher risk of suffering workplace injuries

A new study shows men, particularly in manual labour jobs, are at most risk.

00:27
Brian and Hannah Tamaki's church could now face a substantial tax bill as a result of the deregistration.

Two Destiny Church charities stripped of charitable status for missing financial records filing deadline

The two charities of Brian and Hannah Tamaki could now face a substantial tax bill as a result of deregistration.

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

'This is ocean sprawl' - concerns over $10m extension to Queens Wharf so mega cruise ships can berth in Auckland harbour

Auckland's Tourism department wants to enable cruise ships holding more than 5000 passengers to dock.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 