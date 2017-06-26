 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch the entire press conference: Peter Burling and Jimmy Spithill face off after day of contrasting fortunes on the water

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The pair discussed a dominant day on the water for Team NZ in Bermuda.
Source: 1 NEWS
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.
Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"
Source: 1 NEWS
Sailing fans who got up early this morning were rewarded with two New Zealand victories in Bermuda.
Source: 1 NEWS
The 26-year-old says it has been a team effort which has helped his side drastically improve their starts on the Great Sound.
Source: 1 NEWS
Hilary, Jack, Daniel and Chris are putting their best foot forward for the Kiwi sailors.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Americas Cup

Sailing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:22
1
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to talk about wining the America's Cup, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:30
2
Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, then sails off in to the blue

00:39
3
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

02:13
4
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

'He absolutely dominated Jimmy Spithill' – Peter Burling leaves Oracle looking like a 'poodle'

00:30
5
NZ are two wins from winning the America's Cup after a super display in race seven.

Team NZ flawless under pressure! Burling blitzes the start, holds off Spithill to clinch huge win (and a 5-1 lead!)

17:47
The pair discussed a dominant day on the water for Team NZ in Bermuda.

Watch the entire press conference: Peter Burling and Jimmy Spithill face off after day of contrasting fortunes on the water

The pair discussed a dominant day on the water for Team NZ in Bermuda.


02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

'He absolutely dominated Jimmy Spithill' – Peter Burling leaves Oracle looking like a 'poodle'

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder.

00:48
Hilary, Jack, Daniel and Chris are putting their best foot forward for the Kiwi sailors.

Watch: Patriotic Breakfast crew show off red socks as Team New Zealand head for victory

Hilary, Jack, Daniel and Chris are putting their best foot forward for the Kiwi sailors.


02:22
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to talk about wining the America's Cup, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

Re-live an incredible day for Team NZ at the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

03:49
Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

Watch: 'We're not a five star hotel' – Head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal hits back

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ