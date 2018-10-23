 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Emotional WWE star reveals 11-year battle with leukaemia

Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport

WWE wrestler Roman Reigns says he will step away from the ring because he has leukaemia.

The 33-year-old Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, made the announcement today to open the episode of "Raw."

He was originally diagnosed in 2008 at age 22, though he quickly went into remission. He's been fighting the disease since.

Anoa'i, who played football at Georgia Tech, has appeared in the last four main events at WrestleMania. The WWE's universal champion said during the announcement that he plans on returning to the ring when he gets healthy.

"Sometimes life throws you a curveball and the best thing for me to do is to go home and focus on my health," Anoa'i said.

"But I want to make one thing clear: By no means is this a retirement speech because after I'm done whupping leukaemia's ass, I'm coming back home. And when I do, it's not going to be about titles and being on top, it's about a purpose.

"I'm coming back because I want to show you all at home and my family and my children and my wife that when life throws a curveball at me, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. I will beat this and I will be back so you will see me very, very soon."

WWE said Anoa'i made the decision to go public.

"Reigns is taking his battle with leukaemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease," WWE said in a statement.

Roman Reigns, real name Joe Anoa'i, relinquished his universal title in an emotional speech to fans. Source: WWE Network
Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
General view of Mt Smart. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Opinion: Donuts and the kindness of strangers - Tongan fans show they're a crowd like no other
2
Alfred Aholelei recalled the racist “dance monkey, dance” comment an NRL official directed at a Tongan fan on screen during the Mate Ma’a Tonga Test on Saturday.
Emotional Tongan DJ recalls the hurt NRL official caused with racist 'dance monkey, dance' comment
3
Fans and supporters. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
NRL investigating after staffer accused of directing racist comment at dancing fan during Mate Ma'a Tonga match
4
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
5
As a tribute to retired teammate Nick Collison, the Kiwi star stole the show again.
Watch: Steven Adams videobombs reporter's live cross with invisible handshake
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Alexander Flores

'I'm going to knock him out': Meet Joseph Parker's next opponent, Alexander 'the Great' Flores
1 NEWS

Watch: MLB star fined after cheap shot on first baseman in tense playoff series
18th January 2018, Alexandra Palace, London, England; 2018 Dafabet Masters, quarter-finals; Ronnie O’Sullivan reacting disappointingly after missing a chance to pocket the black ball

Ronnie O'Sullivan labels English Open snooker venue a 'hellhole' that smells of urine

01:59
Carter, an Olympic gold medallist, was the High Performance Sport Representative overseeing the sprint programme.

Exclusive: Hamish Carter handed confidential athlete feedback to Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden