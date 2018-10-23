Watch: Emotional WWE star reveals 11-year battle with leukaemia

WWE wrestler Roman Reigns says he will step away from the ring because he has leukaemia.

The 33-year-old Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, made the announcement today to open the episode of "Raw."

He was originally diagnosed in 2008 at age 22, though he quickly went into remission. He's been fighting the disease since.

Anoa'i, who played football at Georgia Tech, has appeared in the last four main events at WrestleMania. The WWE's universal champion said during the announcement that he plans on returning to the ring when he gets healthy.

"Sometimes life throws you a curveball and the best thing for me to do is to go home and focus on my health," Anoa'i said.

"But I want to make one thing clear: By no means is this a retirement speech because after I'm done whupping leukaemia's ass, I'm coming back home. And when I do, it's not going to be about titles and being on top, it's about a purpose.

"I'm coming back because I want to show you all at home and my family and my children and my wife that when life throws a curveball at me, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. I will beat this and I will be back so you will see me very, very soon."

WWE said Anoa'i made the decision to go public.