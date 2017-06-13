Watch: Emotion spills over as Team NZ clinches Louis Vuitton with crushing win, earns Oracle Cup re-match

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the 35th America's Cup qualification finals between Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing of Sweden.

8.35am

8.30am

Meanwhile, here's the moment Team NZ really let it hang out after winning the Louis Vuitton Cup this morning.

8.18am

So here's how the America's Cup schedule works, it's the best of 13 races - or the first to seven, with Oracle starting +1. As we wait for Burling and Outteridge to reach the post race press conference, here's the schedule for the first two days of America's Cup racing:

Sunday June 18: Race 1 & 2 from 5am NZT

Monday June 18: Race 3 & 4 from 5am NZT

8.05am

This from Team NZ.

7.58am

Burling has no baggage with Jimmy Spithill, there will be no hangover from 2013, so it's game on with two races on Sunday morning. And you can watch it free-to-air with Prime announcing just moments ago that they'll show coverage from 6.30am each race day.

7.50am

Burling is asked a series of questions, after the race, about Oracle and what they've been up to. Burling just brushes it off, says they've had their hands full with Artemis and he's trying to play it low-key. Very smart, but Team NZ looked great today and if they sail like that against Oracle they'll be hard to beat. Flawless display.

7.47am

Peter Burling says his team got the race package just right for this one and they sailed it perfectly, winning the Louis Vuitton finals 5-2, after beating BAR in the semis also 5-2. Blair Tuke pops the champagne and Team NZ are celebrating. Well done lads.

7.44am

NZ win! We're in to the America's Cup final, starting Sunday morning.

7.40am

At gate five, NZ miles in front, they've extended out again. Burling in total control at the wheel, they're gone, this is over. Team NZ streaking to victory and into the America's Cup match. Artemis a minute behind.

7.38am

NZ with a gybe issue on board, skipper Glenn Ashby rushes over to fix it and NZ's lead shrinks to 350m and still shrinking. But NZ still the faster boat and still in charge.

7.34am

Heading to gate four, NZ at 36 knots, consistently six knots quicker than the Swedes. Race Director Iain Murray is changing the course at the moment as the wind changes. But still plenty of wind and Team NZ have this. Rounding gate four, the lead out over 25 seconds.

7.32am

It's all on up leg three, NZ looking to seal the deal, and it's a healthy lead, Burling right on the job here at 23 knots upwind. The cycle grinders with the heads down, their max heart rate at 77%, NZ stretching their lead to 500 metres.

7.28am

Heading towards gate two, NZ sailing higher and with huge boat speed of 31 knots compared to 25 knots Artemis. Great start for NZ who round gate two with a big 18 second lead.

7.25am

At the start, Burling really pushing hard in the pre-start, a bang-on start for both boats. Flying towards the first mark, it's tight, but NZ have the right-of-way and they'll round first.

7.24am

Here we go, two minutes to start and both teams in the pre-start.

7.14am

Both teams are getting ready for racing, pumping up their hydraulic systems. Organisers say there will be a start to racing in five minutes. Remember, NZ on match point need one win, Artemis needs three wins. At this stage, still three races scheduled for today.

7.05am

Team NZ are up on their foils and heading for the pre-start, a race looks likely here. Light winds though favour Team NZ. Could be a race in the next few minutes, standing by. The course is just being re-set.

6.54am

Still waiting for the wind to lift. This from the America's Cup race organisers.

6.30AM

The wind in Bermuda's Great Sound has dropped away again and it's just a waiting game now. The time is 3.30pm in Bermuda. Everyone's just waiting for some wind.

6.21AM

For those wondering why race one was called off, here's the ruling.

6.17AM

Both teams are starting to get themselves into race mode as the wind starts to pick up. While we wait, here's what Peter Burling had to say after Team NZ reached match point yesterday.

6.12AM

Iain Murray, the America's Cup director, is quickly trying to get a new course together with what wind there is shifting around. The wind is up to 5.1 knots. There's a chance racing might be able to begin in 30 minutes.

5.59am

So we're in a holding pattern. The wind had died down to under two knots during that race. It needs to pick up to at least six knots for racing to start.

5.40am

A relaxed Peter Burling says no worries, "that's all part of sport", he's pretty chilled about it all, reckons it would have taken another hour to finish. So, we're in a stoppage.

5.38am

So this one is over. It's called, race abandoned and now we've got a wait because the wind is below the lower limit.

5.35am

This is ridiculous, there's under three knots and both boats are utterly becalmed. NZ with the lead but it doesn't mean much at this stage. There's five minutes to finish the race, the finish line has been bought forward to gate four. And both teams gently floating along.

5.28am

There's high drama here, the wind has died right off, NZ with a big lead on leg four, but they've only got 10 minutes to finish the race and there's no wind. If they can't finish it, the race will be scrapped from the books and we'll do it again.

5.24am

Penalty on Sweden, they cut NZ off at gate three, a bad error from Outteridge, is was neck-and-neck around gate three. Now NZ take off down leg four.

5.22am

This is a bizarre race. They're heading towards gate three, the two boats on two different sides of the course 200 metres apart. There's no wind, and now we're talking about the 25 minute time limit for the race.

5.20am

A huge wind shift to the right where Artemis are sailing and Team NZ are stuck in less than six knots. This race has turned around in a hurry, Team NZ unable to get on their foils.

5.18am

Burling does an extra unnecessary gybe at mark two, which commentators label "the gutsiest move of the Cup", and it pays off. A 300 metre gap. This is NZ's to lose.

5.15am

Burling doing a lovely job here. Burling in huge wind and flying. NZ in great position to close this out right here, down leg three.

5.13am

Great job from Burling. He gets great position at the start and forces Artemis into a penalty. NZ lead around the first mark.

5.09am

Good morning everyone, here we go. Race seven and Team NZ could close this out in the next 20 minutes. They're in the pre-start now.

PRE RACING

After yesterday saw Team New Zealand eek out to a 4-2 lead over Artemis, today should be the final day of this Challenger Series to seal progression to face cup holders Oracle Team USA.

With three races today, one win for Team New Zealand or three wins for Artemis will finalise which of the two sides advances to compete for the oldest trophy in all of sport.

Artemis have proven to be the better starters in the challenger finals - Nathan Outteridge has beaten Peter Burling in all six starts in the Louis Vuitton finals - but mistakes at crucial times and New Zealand's superior speed in light winds have undone them.

The Kiwis on the other hand for another crack at Oracle, who denied them a sensational victory to claim the America's Cup back in San Francisco four years ago.

Standings:

Team New Zealand: 4

Artemis Racing: 2