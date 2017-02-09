Watch: Eliza's all smiles again! Awesome scenes as a giggling McCartney takes home fans choice Halberg

Eliza McCartney may have missed the final cut for the sportswoman of the year at the 2017 Halberg Awards, however the 20-year old sensation picked up the nod for sporting moment of the year - decided by the fans.

McCartney beat out competition from the likes of Brendon McCullum, the All Blacks and her fellow Olympic heroes to take home what could be the first of many Halberg Awards for the rising star.