Watch: Eliza's all smiles again! Awesome scenes as a giggling McCartney takes home fans choice Halberg

Eliza McCartney may have missed the final cut for the sportswoman of the year at the 2017 Halberg Awards, however the 20-year old sensation picked up the nod for sporting moment of the year - decided by the fans.

Eliza McCartney was all smiles even after a shocking blooper while accepting the Halberg Sporting moment of 2016 award.
McCartney beat out competition from the likes of Brendon McCullum, the All Blacks and her fellow Olympic heroes to take home what could be the first of many Halberg Awards for the rising star.

The bubbly pole vaulter also had the room laughing, fumbling her way to make her acceptance speech.

In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.
