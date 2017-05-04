Watch: Ejected! Baseball pitcher hits batter with 123km/h slider - then catcher & manager go beast mode at umpire!

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman was today ejected from his side's Major League Baseball match with the Boston Red Sox, before firing up at the umpire on his way from the field.

Gausman's 123km/h pitch crashed into the hip of Red Sox shortsop Xander Bogaerts, prompting umpire Sam Holbrook to eject him from play.

What happened next was not pretty, with Gausman and catcher Caleb Joseph confronting the umpire in truly ugly fashion, causing an eight minute delay to play.