Watch: Drama on the high seas! Team New Zealand steal thriller after late penalty costs Artemis

Drama on the high seas! Team New Zealand steal thriller after late penalty costs Artemis

A late penalty call has fallen in Team New Zealand's favour, handing them victory over the Swedish syndicate on day three of the America's Cup.

The Kiwis got lucky after Sweden’s charge to the finish was rocked by controversy.
Race officials ruled Team Sweden was in breach of the rules when they accelerated past the Kiwis as both boats exited the sixth and final gate today.

Swedish crew members were incredulous at the "port-starboard" ruling, effectively meaning they didn't leave enough room for Team NZ's AC50 catamaran to safely turn.

It was a dramatic end to a gripping race which featured nine lead changes.

The result means New Zealand join defenders Team USA with a 4-1 win-loss record following the first round-robin phase of the challenger qualifying series.

The Swedes are 2-3, alongside Team Japan and Team France, while Britain's BAR are 1-4.

The two other races today featured Team France. They beat BAR by 53 seconds before crashing to a 2min 34sec loss to Team Japan.

Team New Zealand's race was the most dramatic but Kiwi helmsman Peter Burling was at odds with Sweden's bitter reaction to the late penalty ruling.

Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.
Burling said safety had to be a priority when the fast AC50 catamarans round gates.

"These boats, when you're coming in at 40 knots, you need a little bit more room than that," he said.

"We were just turning the boat as hard as we could and I think we were pretty lucky not to end up on our side.

"Both teams sailed a great race and we were just fortunate to come away with it in the end."

It was the second penalty of the race against the Swedes, who dominated the pre-start but crossed the start line fractionally too soon, incurring a two-length penalty.

The boats engaged in some tight tacking duels and were rarely separated by more than 50m throughout the seven-leg journey.

Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call in America's Cup qualifying scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.


