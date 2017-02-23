Watch: 'I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting!' Soaring Eliza McCartney amped for season with shorter pole vault run-up

Eliza McCartney is excited for the new athletics season after the Kiwi pole vaulter reached a new personal best from a shorter run-up at the Vertical Pursuit event in Auckland's Britomart yesterday.

McCartney both qualified for the world championships and unofficially set a new New Zealad indoor record after completing a 4.70m jump on her first attempt - 10cm shy of her personal best and bronze medal performance from Rio which had extra steps to her run up.

The 20-year-old said her new style, which sees her take 12 strides instead of 14, was about technically refining her vault and hastening her attempts.

"I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting to be jumping this high," McCartney said.

"To come into my second competition of the season and jump near my actual personal best, it's more than I can ask for."

McCartney will head to Europe for the upcoming season with hopes of beating her 4.80m result which sky-rocketed her to fame in 2016.

"I've got to go into a new season with new goals and new ideas," she said.