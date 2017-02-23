 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: 'I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting!' Soaring Eliza McCartney amped for season with shorter pole vault run-up

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Eliza McCartney is excited for the new athletics season after the Kiwi pole vaulter reached a new personal best from a shorter run-up at the Vertical Pursuit event in Auckland's Britomart yesterday.

The Kiwi athlete qualified for the world championships last night and notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.
Source: 1 NEWS

McCartney both qualified for the world championships and unofficially set a new New Zealad indoor record after completing a 4.70m jump on her first attempt - 10cm shy of her personal best and bronze medal performance from Rio which had extra steps to her run up.

The 20-year-old said her new style, which sees her take 12 strides instead of 14, was about technically refining her vault and hastening her attempts.

"I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting to be jumping this high," McCartney said.

The Olympic bronze medallist was on fire at the make-shift pole-vaulting pit in Auckland’s Britomart for the Vertical Pursuit.
Source: 1 NEWS

"To come into my second competition of the season and jump near my actual personal best, it's more than I can ask for."

McCartney will head to Europe for the upcoming season with hopes of beating her 4.80m result which sky-rocketed her to fame in 2016.

"I've got to go into a new season with new goals and new ideas," she said.

"I'm just keeping an open mind and attacking each competition."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:55
1
The Olympic bronze medallist was on fire at the make-shift pole-vaulting pit in Auckland’s Britomart for the Vertical Pursuit.

Watch: Ecstatic Eliza McCartney brings Olympic form to Auckland CBD with soaring pole-vaulting skills


00:57
2
The veteran batsman claimed the record for most career ODI centuries during the second match against the Proteas with a four on the final ball.

Watch: Humble Ross Taylor embracing new record after passing Nathan Astle with 17th ODI century - 'It's a little bit embarrassing!'

01:30
3
Wayne Shaw, reserve goalie for Sutton United, has resigned after admitting knowing bets were planned on his big chomp in the dugout.

Goalie eating pie no funny matter for FA and Gambling Commission

00:29
4
The collapse proved to be vital as the Black Caps snuck away with the second ODI with a winning margin of just six runs.

As it happened: Black Caps scrape home to level series despite late Proteas fightback in second ODI

01:59
5
Foran says leaving Sydney and getting back to his roots in NZ has been a "breath of fresh air".

NZ solace pays off for Warriors recruit Kieran Foran starting fresh

01:17
The Kiwi athlete qualified for the world championships last night and notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

Watch: 'I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting!' Soaring Eliza McCartney amped for season with shorter pole vault run-up

The Kiwi athlete notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.


05:19

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270.

04:10

Christchurch Earthquake six years on: 'Doesn't get any easier, that's for sure'

Families came from around the world to remember the 185 people lost in the 2011 quake.

01:57

'The scars won't heal' - CTV victims' families want more answers six years on from quake

Japan lost 28 lives, 12 of those being young language students in the CTV building.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ