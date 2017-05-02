 

Watch: Don't try this at home! Hungarian acrobat flips his way into record books with incredible spinning dunk

An Hungarian acrobat has somersaulted his way into the Guinness World Record books netting the world's longest spinning slam dunk.

Acrobat Balint Huszar has set the new world record of the farthest forward flip slam dunk on a trampette at 6.18 metres.
Balint Huszar nailed a huge front flip dunk basket that set a staggering record for the farthest forward flip slam dunk on a trampette, at 6.18 metres.

Huszar is part of the Face Team Acrobatic Sports Theatre team that broke an amazing five world records during their series of attempts.

The acrobatic team has performed all over the world and in 2012 reached the final of the Britain's Got Talent.

