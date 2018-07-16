Watch: Dominant Robbie Manson defeats Mahe Dysdale to claim Rowing World Cup gold

Robbie Manson confirmed his status as New Zealand's premier single sculls rower, blitzing a field including compatriot Mahe Drysdale to take gold at the Rowing World Cup in Lucerne.

With the winner of the Kiwi duo to be given New Zealand's spot at the upcoming World Championships in Bulgaria later this year, Manson stormed home to take out the gold, while Drysdale could only manage fourth place.

Manson took the lead early on in the final, as competitor and three-time Olympic medallist Ondrej Synek of the Czech Republic struggled by nearly losing his oar after halfway.

Finishing with a time of 6:55.30, Manson was over four seconds ahead of the next closest competitor, Germany's Oliver Zeidler of Germany, while Synek finished in third.