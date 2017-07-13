Watch: 'Does this mic work?' – Fans erupt into laughter as Conor McGregor rips into Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor wasn't just taking shots at his upcoming opponent Floyd Mayweather during today's press conference in Toronto, with the Irish MMA star also taking aim at his promotion company.

McGregor noticed yesterday during the two trash-talking superstars' first conference that his microphone was cut when Mayweather was talking, denying him any chance to challenge claims Showtime was making.

So he made sure early today to call SHOWTIME Promotions out on trying the same trick twice.

"Does this mic work?" McGregor said.

"Cut my mic off? Cut the champ's mic off? Hell no!"

McGregor proceeded to call members of the promotions company on stage "f****** weasels" as the crowds roars fueled his verbal tirade.

Both fighters are promoting their super-fight for August 26 in Las Vegas.