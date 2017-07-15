Watch: 'Do something' - Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather, rubbing his head

Conor McGregor entertained the London crowd in the final world press tour of his upcoming fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, with a war of words and pulling out the ultimate dis by rubbing the American fighter’s head at today’s press conference.

The Irish MMA star McGregor was clearly the crowd favourite at Wembley Stadium, with the fans erupting into song and cheers every time he delivered a verbal blow against Mayweather.

"Do something," said McGregor after he rubbed the US fighter’s head.

"I'm so happy you took the hat off, what the f**k were you hiding under that thing? That little f***ing peanut head."

Once Mayweather took over on the microphone the London crowd drowned him out with chants and boos.

The pair are set to fight on August 26 in Las Vegas.