 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: 'Do something' - Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather, rubbing his head

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Conor McGregor entertained the London crowd in the final world press tour of his upcoming fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, with a war of words and pulling out the ultimate dis by rubbing the American fighter’s head at today’s press conference.

The final world press tour ended in London with the two superstar fighters continuing their verbal battle at Wembley Stadium.
Source: BT Sport

The Irish MMA star McGregor was clearly the crowd favourite at Wembley Stadium, with the fans erupting into song and cheers every time he delivered a verbal blow against Mayweather.

"Do something," said McGregor after he rubbed the US fighter’s head.

"I'm so happy you took the hat off, what the f**k were you hiding under that thing? That little f***ing peanut head."

Once Mayweather took over on the microphone the London crowd drowned him out with chants and boos.

The pair are set to fight on August 26 in Las Vegas. 

The much anticipated fight will be fought at T-Mobile Arena and is expected to be the most lucrative fight in combat sports history.

Related

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

00:30
2
The Warriors sent off their leading try scorer in style after their 34-22 defeat to Penrith.

Goodbye to a legend! Warriors make the earth shake with Manu Vatuvei farewell haka

00:30
3
The Warriors and Panthers both honoured Vatuvei as he prepares to leave the club.

Teary-eyed Manu Vatuvei given guard of honour as Warriors farewell legend

00:23
4
The final world press tour ended in London with the two superstar fighters continuing their verbal battle at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: 'Do something' - Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather, rubbing his head

5
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Dana White splits Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor apart during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor World Press Tour at SSE Arena on July 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather in hot water after gay slur on MMA star Conor McGregor

00:20
The central North Island town has been hit by heavy snow.

Snow bunnies set to descend on central North Island after 'beast of a storm' dumps fresh snow

Emergency services are working hard in the central North Island to restore services.

Beyonce posed with her newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi.

Beyonce sends Instagram into meltdown introducing newborn twins Sir and Rumi

The post is already among the most-liked Instagram photos of all time.

A supermoon occurs when the moon makes its closest approach to Earth

Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong could fetch millions at New York auction

The out of this world auction features 180 lots linked to space travel.

00:28
Staff were told today about a restructure which would see up to 182 jobs cut.

Nearly 200 Otago University staff members could lose their jobs

Staff were told today about a restructure which would see up to 182 jobs cut.


00:18
David Holdway-Davis, originally from Auckland, was allegedly punched in the face.

Kiwi caught up in Queensland motorway brawl after coming to help work colleague

David Holdway-Davis was allegedly punched in the face.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 