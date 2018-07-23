Watch: The disgraceful punch that saw Team Sky rider booted out of Tour de France

Italian rider Gianni Moscon of Team Sky has been disqualified from this year's Tour de France, captured on camera attempting to punch Fortuneo-Samsic's Elie Gesbert in the opening moments of today's 15th stage.

Moscon, 24, was confirmed to have been expelled after this morning's stage had finished, deemed to have breached article 12.1040.30.1 of UCI regulations, covering "acts of violence among riders" and allows for disqualification in the event of "particular serious aggression."

"The rider pleaded his case through his directeurs sportifs who were heard by the jury of commissaires," read the statement from the race jury.

This isn't Moscon's first brush with controversy on the Tour de France, last year handed a six-week suspension by Team Sky after being found to have racially abused French rider Kevin Reza.

Moscon was last year accused of deliberately causing Sebastien Reichenbach (FDJ) to crash during the Tre Valli Varesine, but the UCI disciplinary committee dropped the case in June citing a lack of evidence.