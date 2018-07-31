 

Watch: Dillian Whyte sports Samoan necklace after beating Joseph Parker – 'Their way of honouring me for beating their champion'

1 NEWS
British heavyweight Dillian Whyte appeared on live television wearing a traditional Samoan necklace, gifted to him after his victory over Kiwi Joseph Parker last weekend.

Whyte, 30, defeated Parker via a unanimous decision at London's O2 Arena, seeing the Kiwi record back to back losses, also knocking him to the canvas for the first time in his career.

Appearing on Sky Sports UK, Whyte donned a Kukui nut necklace, given to him after his win over the beaten Kiwi Parker.

"The Samoans gave it to me after beating Joseph Parker," he said.

"I guess its their way of honouring me for beating their champion."

Whyte then spoke of the pair's respect for one another, a rarity in the competitive world of heavyweight fighters these days.

"I gave him one of my t-shirts, he gave me one of his."

"He's a nice guy. He put up a hell of a fight.

"(There's) so much respect there, I've got respect for him."

The British heavyweight spoke of the mutual respect between the two fighters. Source: Sky Sports UK
1 NEWS
The Black Sticks Women have been bundled out of the Hockey World Cup in London, falling to a 2-0 second round defeat to Argentina.

New Zealand were unfortunate to fall behind early, with Argentina awarded a penalty stroke after the ball hit keeper Grace O'Hanlon's loose glove ahead of the goal line.

A review deemed the incident worth of a penalty, which Noel Barrionuevo converted.

The Black Sticks limited the damage going into halftime, only trailing by a single goal.

However, things would get worse in the second spell.

Delfina Merino was on hand to double Argentina's lead, prodding home from close range to end New Zealand's chances of adding to their Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Argentina will next take on Australia in the tournament quarter-final, while the Black Sticks return home empty-handed.

The 2-0 defeat to Argentina in London sees the Commonwealth Games gold medal winners heading home early. Source: SKY
1 NEWS
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury appears to have a genuine shot of regaining his past glory, stating that he was in negotiations to face WBC title holder Deontay Wilder in December.

Having made his comeback to the ring after a two year absence earlier this year, Fury will face Italian heavyweight Francesco Pianeta next month in Belfast.

However, it appears that the former unified heavyweight world champion will face undefeated American Wilder at the end of the year, posting a message on Twitter to update fans on his current situation.

"I can confirm that me and Deontay Wilder are in negotiations. [It is] very close to being done," Fury said.

"I can reveal that negotiations have been very strong for December. We are almost done with this deal.

"But I won't be looking over Francesco Pianeta. He is going to give me the right fight and the right work to prepare me for Wilder. I'll flatten him first and then Wilder, let's dance.

"You've been dealing with Eddie Hearn and Joshua, but I'm a man of my word. If I say I'll fight you, I'll fight you."

The former world champion is lining up the WBC title holder for December. Source: Twitter/Tyson Fury
