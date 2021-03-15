Watch: Die-hard Team NZ fan sings patriotic version of Pōkarekare Ana at America's Cup Village

1 NEWS reporter Emily van Velthooven might have found Team New Zealand's biggest fan at Auckland's Viaduct today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lily Jin was spotted carrying a New Zealand flag draped around her shoulders shortly before this afternoon's racing got underway.

It wasn't the only piece of patriotic gear she was sporting either, as Lily happily rolled up her pants to show off her lucky red socks.

"New Zealand has to win, win, win!" Lily exclaimed excitedly.

She then treated crowds passing by to a beautiful rendition of Pōkarekare Ana.

Lily's enthusiasm paid off, with Team New Zealand going on to win both races today.

If New Zealand can pull off the same performance tomorrow they will win the America's Cup 7 - 3 over Luna Rossa.