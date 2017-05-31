 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: Determined Team New Zealand hit the front in mighty comeback against Artemis

share

Source:

SKY

The Kiwi team held their nerves to claim bragging rights after yesterday's controversy with Sweden.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

LIVE: Team NZ come from behind to dominate Artemis Racing on day four after yesterday's controversy

00:29
2
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team New Zealand blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

3
1 NEWS

America's Cup recap: Stuff-up by umpires gives Team New Zealand nervy win over Artemis

00:30
4
The cheeky Chiefs fullback says he served Pulu the opportunity on a silver platter and he didn't miss.

'I'm lucky I'm still in one piece!' Damian McKenzie recounts getting annihilated by Augustine Pulu in massive tackle

00:30
5
The Kiwis got lucky after Sweden’s charge to the finish was rocked by controversy.

Watch: Team NZ roars home at 35 knots in most bizarre photo finish as late penalty sinks Artemis

00:29
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

LIVE: Team NZ come from behind to dominate Artemis Racing on day four after yesterday's controversy

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates from day four of America's Cup action from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

02:07
The group says the church should be given freedom to decide on the future of the building.

Watch: Maori 'diminished' by Universal Studios' Polynesian water park 'tiki lounge' attraction

Tina Ngata, a cultural commentator, views the involvement of Maori in the Florida venture as corporate exploitation.

America's Cup recap: Stuff-up by umpires gives Team New Zealand nervy win over Artemis

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the third day of America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:53
A relative of an Auckland dairy owner says the profits from stolen cigarettes are five times higher than if purchased from a wholesaler.

'There's a huge black market' – South Auckland dairy owners regularly offered stolen cigarettes and food

Shop owners are tempted by the huge profits on stolen cigarettes, it is claimed.


02:12
Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Watch: Chairs through walls and broken toilets - Victoria University student residence 'a feral zoo'

Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ