Watch: Deontay Wilder says Joseph Parker 'definitely has got to knock Joshua out'

Fight Hub

The WBC champion threw his support behind the unbeaten Kiwi for the heavyweight bout.
Joseph Parker

01:36
1
Breakfast's Jordan Oppert caught up with tournament director Brendan Bourke to chat about the result.

'A really special story' - what Afghanistan's U19 win over NZ means for cricket

00:45
2
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'Joshua takes him out inside four or five rounds' - former opponent backs UK champ over Kiwi Joseph Parker

00:15
3
NZ avoided their worst ever losing streak with a 51-46 win in Johannesburg.

Silver Ferns bounce back in style with gritty win against South Africa

4
Black Caps batsman Colin Munro in action during the first T20 International game between New Zealand and Pakistan at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, Monday 22nd Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

Colin Munro to miss Black Caps T20 decider against Pakistan

5
New Zealand's Colin De Grandhomme bowls. New Zealand Blackcaps v Bangladesh, International Cricket, 2nd T20, Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Friday, 06 January, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme seals English T20 return

Country Road, Lindis Pass in Central South Island, through the mountains on a clear winter day.

Record-nearing 40C days 'certainly a chance' early next week, MetService says

Inland South Island locations are set for baking temperatures, with clear skies and hot winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Police car generic.

Auckland store owner attacked with a wrench, robbed of cigarettes by trio of young men

Four people have been arrested after a subsequent 40km police pursuit.

01:37
Richard Wagstaff says employers "game" the system to their advantage against already-vulnerable workers.

Workers' 90-day trial period rollback welcomed by CTU, but they say it should go further

"People [employers] game it so they don't get into longer-term relationships with staff and take on service obligations," Richard Wagstaff says.

00:38
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved its "Doomsday Clock" ahead by 30 seconds.

World closer to symbolic point of annihilation as Doomsday Clock ticks closer to midnight

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists says increasing nuclear risks and climate dangers were behind the decision.

00:23
The assertion comes after Trump met with British PM Theresa May.

Donald Trump gushes during first meeting with Theresa May since Twitter row, saying US, UK 'joined at the hip'

"We're on the same wavelength," said the US President, trying to dispel perceptions of a strained relationship with the British PM.


 
