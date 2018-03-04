 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch as Deontay Wilder decimates Luis Ortiz to retain WBC title

share

Source:

Associated Press

Deontay Wilder survived a pummeling from Luis Ortiz, then knocked out the challenger in the 10th round to retain his WBC heavyweight title.

The Bronze Bomber bought up his 40th career victory in New York.
Source: SKY

Befitting the undefeated champion from Alabama, it was a wild affair for the final few rounds after a dull series of pawing and gesturing by Wilder gave Ortiz a solid lead. Even after Wilder knocked down Ortiz in the fifth round, the bout remained in the Cuban's favor.

Then, in the seventh, Wilder appeared out on his feet though he never hit the canvas. He stumbled to his corner when that round ended, and the end seemed near for Wilder.

Instead, he closed the ninth with two hard rights, and then a series of vicious combinations in the 10th started Ortiz's downfall.

It was over with 55 seconds to go in the 10th after Ortiz went down for the second time in the round from a right uppercut and referee David Fields stopped it.

Wilder is 40-0 with 39 knockouts. This easily was his toughest bout.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Bronze Bomber bought up his 40th career victory in New York.

Watch as Deontay Wilder decimates Luis Ortiz to retain WBC title

00:15
2
Lam went behind the posts to put the ball down but was met by a flying shoulder.

All-in Super Rugby brawl erupts in Buenos Aires after Hurricanes try-scorer smashed into barrier by stampeding Jaguares tackler

00:14
3
The Bronze Bomber retained his WBC title with victory over Luis Ortiz.

'I am the most baddest man on the planet' - Deontay Wilder sounds warning to Joseph Parker, Anthony Joshua

4
Jordie has graduated from being called "bub" to "udon" by his older brother.

As it happened: Hurricanes' gutsy second half effort leads to big win over Jaguares

00:15
5
New Zealand fell 14-10 at the quarter-final stage on day two.

Fiji dump All Blacks Sevens out of Las Vegas tournament in overtime thriller

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:58
Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes with around 4000 of them progressing to kidney failure.

Rate of Pacific Islanders and Maori needing treatment for diabetes slowing

Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes.

00:45
Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father’s Day card for Ron.

'She tried to warn us' – father of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows reveals chilling picture

Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father's Day card.

00:15
The New Zealand skipper was left unbeaten on 112 as England pinched a four run win in Wellington.

Kane Williamson century in vain as England snatch low scoring thriller to take ODI series lead

The visitors managed a four-run victory over New Zealand in a tense affair at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 