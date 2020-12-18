TODAY |

Watch: Dean Barker’s American Magic narrowly avoid dramatic capsize after blowing early advantage

Source:  1 NEWS

After a fantastic opening day at the America's Cup World Series regatta, Dean Barker's American Magic came close to disaster on Auckland's Waitematā Habour this afternoon.

Handed an advantage at the start by Luna Rossa, it all came tumbling down with a bad tack on leg one. Source: 1 NEWS

The American outfit came close to capsizing after getting an early tack wrong, having taken an early advantage following an error by rivals Luna Rossa. 

The Italians, led by Jimmy Spithill, blew their pre-start, missed their entry and were penalised, meaning they had to drop back two boat lengths once racing started.

American Magic were unable to press home their advantage, however, a bad tack nearly seeing them capsize on leg one and slipping behind the Italians.

Having cleaned up INEOS Team UK and Team New Zealand yesterday, American Magic quickly regained their form and set their sail for chasing down Luna Rossa. 

Spithill's crew kept their composure, however, holding them off before pulling away on leg five to upset the form book.

They crossed the line 12 seconds ahead of American Magic. 

Today's racing was in lighter northeast winds, on the same course as yesterday but in reverse.

Team NZ will take on INEOS Team UK shortly before 4pm. 

