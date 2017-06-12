Watch: Dean Barker honours deal, works out with Team NZ's enemy Spithill ahead of America's Cup finals

America's Cup defenders Oracle Team USA were out on the Great Sound today in Bermuda, training alongside eliminated opponents Team Japan.

Despite the rain, the Americans were out on the water training with Dean Barker and his crew as they prepare for their defence this Saturday against the winner of the challenger series between Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing.

Oracle posted on their Twitter account today: "Whether it comes from the sky or sea, we're ready for it. A rainy time on the water #threepeat #americascup"

Jimmy Spithill and his team haven't kept their relationship with Team Japan a secret, as each syndicate shared design ideas and equipment during the challenger series.

Team New Zealand leads their final series with Artemis 4-2 and need one more win to take out the Louis Vuitton Cup.