Watch: Dazed MMA fighter takes 40 punches in opening round - then delivers deadly TKO left hook

An MMA fighter has fought off wobbly knees and a dazed expression as well as his opponent to somehow retain his bantamweight title.

In the headline fight of Cage Warriors 86 in London on Sunday, Nathaniel Wood retained his belt after beating Josh Reed by TKO in the first round.

But less than a minute prior to the referee stepping in to award him the 12th win of his pro career, Wood looked set to lose his title after taking more than 40 punches in the opening two minutes of the fight.

The English fighter repeatedly stumbled backwards until his back was literally against the cage's wall, but when his Welsh opponent went in to finish him, he let down his defences - and Wood took full advantage.

One perfect left hook at close range to Reed's nose and the fight was flipped.

Reed immediately tried to clinch to regain his composure but Wood saw his chance, launching wild uppercuts in quick succession until Reed stopped defending himself, forcing the ref to step in and end the fight.

"He caught me with something and was throwing bombs but I've looked at his game plan and I know he doesn't move his head so I knew if I just throw back, we're slinging. I'm here to put on a show for everyone," Wood said in his post-fight interview in the octagon.